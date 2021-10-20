Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 100,013 shares.The stock last traded at $78.51 and had previously closed at $77.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADUS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 48.6% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

