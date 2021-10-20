Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 100,013 shares.The stock last traded at $78.51 and had previously closed at $77.20.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADUS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72.
In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 48.6% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
