AdEx Network (ADX) Price Up 1.2% This Week

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last week, AdEx Network has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One AdEx Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular exchanges. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $71.05 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00041630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.03 or 0.00191192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00092898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

AdEx Network Coin Profile

ADX is a coin. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 139,675,820 coins and its circulating supply is 131,233,344 coins. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

