Adshares (ADS) Market Cap Tops $26.92 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Adshares has a total market cap of $26.92 million and approximately $237,148.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00002651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Adshares has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00064255 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010653 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,637,992 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

