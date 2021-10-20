Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Boosted by Force Hill Capital Management LP

Force Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 335.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 170,400 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 4.2% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Force Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $20,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $18,974,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.89. 371,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,513,309. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $122.49. The company has a market cap of $141.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.52.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $46,851,432 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

