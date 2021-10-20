AerCap (NYSE:AER) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.70

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.70 and last traded at $63.57, with a volume of 1166820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.67, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile (NYSE:AER)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

