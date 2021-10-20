Aeron (ARNX) Reaches One Day Volume of $21,245.00

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 364.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Aeron has a market capitalization of $8,039.73 and approximately $21,245.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded 497.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00041652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.01 or 0.00193955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00092942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

