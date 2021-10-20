Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $146.15 and last traded at $149.08. 243,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,110,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion and a PE ratio of -58.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.25.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Affirm by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,037 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $362,507,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Affirm by 88.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,641 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $278,280,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Affirm by 24.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,021,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,506,000 after purchasing an additional 589,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

