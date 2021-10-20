Africa Oil (CVE:AOI) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Africa Oil (CVE:AOI) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on Africa Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Africa Oil has a 52 week low of C$9.85 and a 52 week high of C$30.70.

