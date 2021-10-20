Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.12

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.12 and last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 3393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Afya in the second quarter worth approximately $464,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 26.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Afya during the second quarter valued at $15,958,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $748,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.34% of the company’s stock.
About Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)
Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.
