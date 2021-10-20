Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.12

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.12 and last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 3393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Get Afya alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $70.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. Afya had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Afya in the second quarter worth approximately $464,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 26.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Afya during the second quarter valued at $15,958,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $748,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

About Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.