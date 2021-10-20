Agenus Inc Buys 1,400,000 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.00. 2,056,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,051,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87. Agenus Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.79.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 64.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 901,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 354,851 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 3.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 531,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 7.1% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,777,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after purchasing an additional 912,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

AGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

