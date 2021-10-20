Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stake Lessened by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 97.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,756,000 after buying an additional 1,362,425 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,922,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $579,722,000 after purchasing an additional 818,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,652,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,791,666,000 after purchasing an additional 574,202 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,023.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 585,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,502,000 after purchasing an additional 533,805 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,496,000 after purchasing an additional 524,376 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of research firms recently commented on A. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

NYSE A opened at $155.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.61. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.65 and a 52-week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.