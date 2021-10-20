agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGL. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.92.

AGL stock opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.79. agilon health has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $498.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that agilon health will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other agilon health news, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $444,611.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $518,865,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock worth $524,324,041 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth about $5,923,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth about $2,113,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth about $16,579,000. Finally, Northwestern University acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth about $45,130,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

