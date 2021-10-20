Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to post earnings of C$0.87 per share for the quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.12 billion.

Shares of AEM opened at C$70.16 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$62.28 and a 52-week high of C$109.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.76. The firm has a market cap of C$17.17 billion and a PE ratio of 18.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$99.00.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

