AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 38,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 361,868 shares.The stock last traded at $9.30 and had previously closed at $9.12.

RERE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on AiHuiShou International in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AiHuiShou International in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.80 price objective for the company.

Get AiHuiShou International alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70.

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $289.27 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. will post -8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RERE. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,415,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,278,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,163,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,849,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

About AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for AiHuiShou International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AiHuiShou International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.