Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) shares rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 27,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 25,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77.

About Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF)

Aimia, Inc is a holding company, which focus on long-term investments in public and private companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes. It operates through the following segments: Holdings and Investment Management. The Holdings segment includes firm’s long-term investments, as well as minority investments in public securities.

