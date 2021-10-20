Aion Market Capitalization Achieves $91.28 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Aion has a market capitalization of $91.28 million and approximately $6.78 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 497,195,338 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

