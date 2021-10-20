Air Partner (LON:AIR) Trading Down 3.4%

Air Partner plc (LON:AIR)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 87 ($1.14). 100,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 185,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.10 ($1.18).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Air Partner in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 84.07. The company has a market cap of £55.30 million and a P/E ratio of 21.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Air Partner’s payout ratio is 0.60%.

About Air Partner (LON:AIR)

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, security solutions, and managed services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security segments. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment, the energy sector, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

