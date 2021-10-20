Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $4,188,250.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $4,188,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey D. Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Tuesday, August 17th, Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $2,900,800.00.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.76. 2,663,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,531,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $106.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.56.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.56.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.