Aisin Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ASEKY)

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aisin in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aisin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

OTCMKTS ASEKY opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. Aisin has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter. Aisin had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 5.13%.

About Aisin

Aisin Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group, and Others. The Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works, and petroleum sales.

