Alamar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 2.0% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $282,540,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 111.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,524,000 after purchasing an additional 407,994 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,908,000 after purchasing an additional 305,323 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $497,682,000 after purchasing an additional 288,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 398.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,132,000 after buying an additional 272,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,861 shares of company stock valued at $18,888,544. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.16.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $3.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $676.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $632.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.59. The company has a market capitalization of $134.08 billion, a PE ratio of 802.74, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $687.69.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.