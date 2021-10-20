Alamar Capital Management LLC Buys 16,805 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,805 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Playtika by 8.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Playtika by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Playtika by 1,056.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Playtika during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLTK traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,300. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.46. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $659.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.31 million. Playtika’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLTK. Zacks Investment Research raised Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

