Alamar Capital Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 798,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,355,000 after purchasing an additional 75,223 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,211,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,439,000 after buying an additional 81,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.13. 19,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,472. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.88 and a 1 year high of $174.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.96.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

