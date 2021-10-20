Alamos Gold (AGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$239.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$269.39 million.

Shares of AGI stock opened at C$9.85 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.83 and a 12 month high of C$13.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 133.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGI. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Laurentian set a C$14.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.85.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

