Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to post $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the lowest is $1.87 billion. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $701.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 171%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $6.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alaska Air Group.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

NYSE:ALK opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $74.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $296,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $863,007 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.