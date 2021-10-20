Alaska Air Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alaska Air Group in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.54) earnings per share.

ALK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of ALK opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.25.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $296,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,665 shares of company stock worth $863,007 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

