Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,279,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,611 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.09% of Albemarle worth $215,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 360.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.71.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $300,661.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,132,030.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,533 shares of company stock worth $5,373,487. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $235.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.64. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $253.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

