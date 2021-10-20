Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 151,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 291,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33.

About Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF)

Aleafia Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, which focuses on medical cannabis healthcare solutions. It operates medical cannabis care through medical cannabis clinics, processing and distribution facility, and innovative research. Its brands include Emblem and Symbl. The company was founded on February 02, 2007 and is headquartered in Concord, Canada.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Aleafia Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aleafia Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.