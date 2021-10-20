Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lessened its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,162 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 613.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,092,000 after buying an additional 1,844,026 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,334,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,606,000 after purchasing an additional 85,115 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 686,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,983,000 after purchasing an additional 69,622 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 680,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 337,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 578,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,640,000 after purchasing an additional 144,694 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.98.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

