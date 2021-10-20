Alerus Financial (ALRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Alerus Financial to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 21.31%. On average, analysts expect Alerus Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.07. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $514.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

