Alex Cheatle Purchases 21,139 Shares of Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG) Stock

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG) insider Alex Cheatle purchased 21,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £20,082.05 ($26,237.33).

TENG opened at GBX 93 ($1.22) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 101.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 102.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ten Lifestyle Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 74 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 115.95 ($1.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £77.64 million and a P/E ratio of -10.57.

Get Ten Lifestyle Group alerts:

TENG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.38) price target on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.38) target price on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.