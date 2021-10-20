Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.83. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 651,961 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AXU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexco Resource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Alexco Resource from $3.90 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $271.63 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.96.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alexco Resource by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Alexco Resource by 34.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,020 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Alexco Resource by 21.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alexco Resource by 20.0% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Alexco Resource during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)
Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.
