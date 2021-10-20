Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.83. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 651,961 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexco Resource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Alexco Resource from $3.90 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $271.63 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 213.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 million. Equities analysts predict that Alexco Resource Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alexco Resource by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Alexco Resource by 34.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,020 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Alexco Resource by 21.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alexco Resource by 20.0% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Alexco Resource during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

