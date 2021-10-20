Alexco Resource (TSE:AXR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.45. Alexco Resource shares last traded at C$2.33, with a volume of 172,544 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$272.58 million and a PE ratio of -70.61.

About Alexco Resource (TSE:AXR)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

