Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AQN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth about $552,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth about $886,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth about $4,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AQN opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.