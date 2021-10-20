Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $1.80 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $1.80 or 0.00002706 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $11.06 billion and $279.21 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00092265 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.92 or 0.00365431 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00013230 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00034221 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,613,894,917 coins and its circulating supply is 6,148,863,824 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

