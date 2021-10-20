Align Technology (ALGN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Align Technology to post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, analysts expect Align Technology to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $594.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 67.68, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $327.91 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $686.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $635.38.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total value of $3,509,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,834,858. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

