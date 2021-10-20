All Sports Price Reaches $0.0082 (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. All Sports has a total market cap of $12.27 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00042302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.15 or 0.00196093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00094567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.