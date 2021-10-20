Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 541,504.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,503,531 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.75% of Allegheny Technologies worth $73,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,988,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,770 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,080,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,112,000 after acquiring an additional 517,941 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 32.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,116,000 after acquiring an additional 612,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,744,000 after acquiring an additional 175,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 102.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,000,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,330 shares during the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATI. Bank of America raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

