Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $472.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.93 million. On average, analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $187.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.48 and a 200 day moving average of $206.57. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $119.26 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.64 and a beta of 1.77.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.45.

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allegiant Travel stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 146.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,891 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.09% of Allegiant Travel worth $38,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.