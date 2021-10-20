Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 88,830 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 317,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,830 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.61% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $87,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after purchasing an additional 711,248 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,465,000 after purchasing an additional 219,085 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,115,000 after purchasing an additional 44,081 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 404,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,764,000 after purchasing an additional 37,166 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 34.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 390,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,831,000 after purchasing an additional 98,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.58.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $2,768,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 279,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,311,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $5,735,446 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SEDG opened at $317.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 125.38, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.88.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

