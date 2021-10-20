Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $135.15 Million Stock Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 57,128.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,222,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,211,573 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.57% of Skillz worth $135,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Skillz by 3,100.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Skillz during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Skillz during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Skillz by 150.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skillz during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83. Skillz Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skillz news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $4,543,716.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,259,760 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 792,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,579,578 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKLZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

