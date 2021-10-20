Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $80.47 Million Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 828,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.12% of The Blackstone Group worth $80,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.73.

Shares of BX stock opened at $126.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $136.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 35,044 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total transaction of $4,039,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,753,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and have sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.