Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $92.46 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,076,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,671 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $92,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $84.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.02 and a 200-day moving average of $85.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

