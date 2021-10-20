Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 67.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 217,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,111 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.54% of Pool worth $99,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,553,000 after buying an additional 105,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Pool by 5.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,015,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Pool by 0.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 482,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pool by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,558,000 after purchasing an additional 30,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 3,300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.50, for a total value of $1,582,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.83.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $464.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.77. Pool Co. has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $500.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $469.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

