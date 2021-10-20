Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 939,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,366 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.44% of Caesars Entertainment worth $97,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% during the second quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,020,000 after buying an additional 1,397,483 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,245,000 after buying an additional 1,163,085 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 953.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,206,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,525,000 after buying an additional 1,092,157 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,801,000. Finally, Oakmont Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,918.2% during the second quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 913,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,817,000 after buying an additional 883,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $113.93 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

