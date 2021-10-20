Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,491,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,527 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $109,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 128,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 430,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.27.

