Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 18,969 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,969 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.39% of Datadog worth $126,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock opened at $157.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.56 and a 200 day moving average of $111.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of -929.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $160.44.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 16,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $1,799,214.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $143,566.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,146,311.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,384,595 shares of company stock valued at $322,392,920. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.57.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

