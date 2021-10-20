Allison Transmission (ALSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.76 million. On average, analysts expect Allison Transmission to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

