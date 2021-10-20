Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Allogene Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

Shares of ALLO stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $15.82. 2,024,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,118. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.00. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $39.12.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $747,595 over the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.