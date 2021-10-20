Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Allogene Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

Shares of ALLO stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $15.82. 2,024,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,118. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.00. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $39.12.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $747,595 over the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

