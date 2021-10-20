Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will announce earnings per share of $1.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. Ally Financial reported earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year earnings of $8.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $8.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of ALLY opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.67. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

In related news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $217,882.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,625 shares of company stock worth $1,879,833. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ally Financial by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

