Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.28) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.27). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.46) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.90) EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). The company had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.67) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.31.

Shares of ALNY opened at $206.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $212.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.80 and its 200-day moving average is $170.20.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,561 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

